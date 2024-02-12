3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 2/12/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) – This is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform that manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases. On Friday, BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $8 per share. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 75%.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) – Lexeo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company. On Friday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Paul Matteis maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $20 per share. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 27%.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) – This is a software platform based on artificial intelligence and automation. On Friday, D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $65 per share. Interestingly, 18 out of the 20 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 22%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure