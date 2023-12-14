tiprankstipranks
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 14/12/2023, According to Top Analysts 
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 14/12/2023, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well. 

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts. 

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio. 

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) –  This is a gene therapy company that develops novel treatments for skin diseases. Yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Joshua Schimmer reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $180. Interestingly, all three Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 43%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE– Clean Energy Fuels is a renewable energy company. Yesterday, Lake Street analyst Robert Brown reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $22. Interestingly, four out of the five Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 170%. 

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) – This is a clinical-stage oncology company that develops therapies for acute leukemias and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Yesterday, Scotiabank Analyst George Farmer reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $36 per share. In the last three months, all eight Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 83%.

Who are the Top Analysts? 

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time. 

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page. 

Disclosure 

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 14/12/2023, According to Top Analysts 
