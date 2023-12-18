3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 12/18/2023, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) – This is a s a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of women’s cancers. Yesterday, LifeSci Capital Analyst Sam Slutsky reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $26. Interestingly, all four Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 116%.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) – Digi International is a leading provider of IoT products and solutions. On Friday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $45. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 50%.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) – This is an American multinational technology company. On Friday, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $700. Interestingly, 26 out of the 29 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 34%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure