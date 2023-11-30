3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/30/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Ulta operates specialty retail stores that sell cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, and skincare products and services. Yesterday, J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $505. Interestingly, eight out of the nine Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 26%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) – This company operates a chain of sporting goods stores. Yesterday, Oppenheimer analyst Brain Nagel maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $85. In the last three months, all seven Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 41%.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) – The pharmaceutical company produces and commercializes medicines for cancer, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and other infectious diseases. Yesterday, TD Cowen analyst Steve Scala reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $188.02. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 71%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

