3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/29/2023, According to Top Analysts

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) – Ecovyst is a provider of specialty catalysts and services. Today, KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $13. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of about 42%.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is an e-commerce giant and a leading cloud computing player. Today, JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $175. In the last three months, all the 33 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Collectively, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of 20.1%.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) – Crocs is an American footwear company. On Tuesday, Raymond James analyst Rick Patel maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $115 from $98. Interestingly, five of the six Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of nearly 26%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

