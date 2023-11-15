3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/15/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) – Ecovyst offers specialty catalysts and services. Yesterday, Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $11. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 43%.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – This independent energy company is focused on the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas resources. Yesterday, Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and price target of $73. In the last three months, all seven Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 33%.

Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR) – Asure Software provides cloud-based workplace management software solutions for businesses, focusing on HR, workspace management, and time tracking. Yesterday, Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $17. Interestingly, all four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 109%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure