3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/25/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) – This company produces construction aggregates, asphalt, and other building materials. Yesterday, Seaport Global analyst Rohit Seth upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $520. Interestingly, 10 out of the 12 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 23%.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Vulcan produces construction materials, including aggregates, asphalt, and concrete. Yesterday, Seth lifted the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $260. VMC stock has received Buy recommendations from 13 out of the 14 Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 23%.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) – DocGo provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various healthcare providers. Yesterday, Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $16. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 102%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

