3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/24/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) – Aspen Aerogels offers sustainability and electrification solutions. Today, Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $24. Interestingly, all four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 290%.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) – VSE is a diversified company providing engineering, logistics, and supply chain management services to various industries. Today, Benchmark Co. analyst Josh Sullivan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock. VSEC stock has received Buy recommendations from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 31%.

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) – Celsius is a beverage company that offers fitness drinks to boost energy. Today, Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $215. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 32%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure