3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/23/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) – Sysco distributes food products to restaurants and other establishments. Today, Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein lowered his price target for the stock to $77 from $86 but reiterated a Buy rating. Interestingly, all of the seven Top Analysts who recently rated SYY stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of 29%.

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) – Western Alliance is a regional bank offering an extensive range of financial services to customers. On Monday, Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $59. WAL stock has received Buy recommendations from all the four Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an upside of about 37.4%.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) – AdaptHealth offers healthcare-at-home solutions. On Friday, Baird analyst Eric Coldwell reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock but lowered the price target to $17 from $21. AHCO scores a Buy rating from four of the five Top Analysts covering the stock. Collectively, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of nearly 125%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure