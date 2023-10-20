3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/20/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Taiwan Semiconductor ( NYSE:TSM ) – Taiwan Semiconductor is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor chips. Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Bruce Lu maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $115. Interestingly, all of the seven Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of 29%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM ) – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for people with rare genetic diseases of obesity. On Wednesday, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $35. RYTM stock has received Buy recommendations from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an upside of about 103%.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) – Aspen Aerogels offers sustainability and electrification solutions. On Wednesday, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock. ASPN scores a Buy rating from all the three Top Analysts covering the stock. Collectively, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of nearly 276%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure