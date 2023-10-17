3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/17/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Dollar Tree is a U.S.-based discount store chain that offers several products for one dollar or less. Today, Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $137. Interestingly, 10 out of the 11 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 39%.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) – This company manufactures computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. Yesterday, J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $600. NVDA stock has received Buy recommendations from 28 out of the 29 Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 40%.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) – This multinational technology company is known for its software products, including the Windows operating system, and its Microsoft Azure cloud computing services. Yesterday, D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $415. In the last three months, 23 out of the 26 Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 20%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

