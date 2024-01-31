3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 1/31/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) – SkyWater Technology is a semiconductor engineering and fabrication foundry. Today, Craig-Hallum Analyst Greg Palm maintained a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 26%.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) – This is a telecommunications company that provides software platforms and services. Today, Craig-Hallum Analyst Christian Schwab assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $48 per share. Interestingly, four out of the five Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 72%.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) – This is a provider of IoT connectivity services, products and solutions. Today, Craig-Hallum Analyst Anthony Stoss assigned a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 48%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure