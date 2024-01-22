3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 1/22/2024, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) – Talos Energy is an oil and gas company. On Friday, Roth MKM Analyst Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating but decreased the price target to $17 from $19 per share. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 60%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) – This company manufactures and sells integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. On Friday, DZ BANK AG Analyst Ingo Wermann maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $125 from $120 per share. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 24%.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) – Humana is a health insurance provider in the U.S. On Friday, UBS Analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating on the stock but decreased the price target to $530 from $585 per share. Interestingly, nine out of the twelve Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 43%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure