Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate.

Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names – ones like Israel Englander.

The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern, so he knows a thing or two about investing. Recently, Englander has been busy padding the portfolio with some big buys, and we’ve tracked down two of his recent purchases.

Do these choices sit well with the Street’s stock experts? Turns out they certainly do. According to the TipRanks database, both are rated as Strong Buys by the analyst consensus. So, let’s see why these names are drawing plaudits right now.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM)

The first Englander-backed stock we’ll look at is medical device maker Dexcom. The San Diego, California-based company makes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems to be used by diabetes patients. The company’s solutions include wearables the Dexcom G6 and the more recent Dexcom G7, a small wearable sensor that every 5 minutes sends real-time glucose readings to a user’s smartphone and which the FDA recently cleared for usage by people with all types of diabetes ages two years and older. The company touts the product as the most accurate CGM offering on the market.  

Diabetes is not only a chronic disease but an increasingly prevalent one too. Dexcom’s products have been growing in popularity as seen by the steady sales gains made by the company.

This was evident again in the latest quarterly statement – for 4Q22. Dexcom dialed in revenue of $815.2 million, amounting to a 16.8% year-over-year increase and meeting Street expectations. There was a conclusive beat on the bottom-line as adj. EPS of $0.34 came in ahead of the $0.28 forecast. The company also stuck to its previous 2023 guidance that calls for 15%-20% growth on the topline and gross margins of 62%-63%.

Englander obviously sees plenty to like here. In Q4, he upped his stake in the company by more than 200% with the purchase of 2,658,077 shares. He now holds a total of 3,890,649 shares, which at the current share price are worth $431.9 million.

Mirroring Englander’s confidence, Piper Sandler analyst Matt O’Brien says Dexcom is a ‘favorite name for 2023’ and highlights several reasons to get on board.

“While DXCM has continued to trade sideways since November following its strong Q3 earnings, we think there is room for significant appreciation from the domestic G7 rollout, continued OUS expansion and the basal opportunity (Basal-IQ Tech uses a Dexcom G6 sensor) leading the way. Better than expected volumes and strong GM leverage give DXCM the opportunity in our view to be a beat and raise story as we move through 2023,” O’Brien opined.

Unsurprisingly, then, O’Brien rates DXCM shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), backed by a $150 price target. This target brings the upside potential to 35%. (To watch O’Brien’s track record, click here)

Most agree with O’Brien’s thesis. Based on 10 Buys, vs. 3 Holds, the stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating. Going by the $129.92 average target, the shares will climb 17% higher in the year ahead. (See DXCM stock forecast)

SBA Communications (SBAC)

On to our next Englander-endorsed name is SBA Communications (SBAC), a real estate investment trust (REIT) but a unique one at that. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure and in fact is one of the largest providers of communication tower space in the United States, as well as having operations in Central America, and Brazil, Africa, and the Philippines. Its main focus is geared toward leasing of antenna space on its communications sites to a host of wireless service providers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

SBAC’s solid position is reflected in the company’s steadily rising revenues and earnings over the past few quarters. In the most recently reported quarter, for 4Q22, revenue rose by 15.3% from the same period a year ago to $686.1 million, beating the Street’s call by $4.81 million. However, while net income increased significantly from $48.9 million in 4Q21 to $102.6 million and resulting in $0.94 per share, the figure fell short of the $1.11 expected by the analysts.

Englander enters the frame here via a big increase to his holdings in Q4. He purchased 594,994 shares in the quarter, upping his stake by almost 300% and now holds a total of 797,089 shares, at present worth north of $206 million.

Englander is obviously upbeat about SBAC’s future and so is Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss, who writes: “SBAC is our current preferred tower stock due to its: 1) larger exposure to U.S. towers; 2) higher quality AFFO; 3) longer runway for strong dividend growth (the company currently pays a quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per share); and 4) proven ability to opportunistically allocate capital including stock buybacks.”

Based on that assessment, Prentiss rates SBAC a Strong Buy and has a price target set at $334. Should that figure be met, investors will be sitting on returns of ~29% a year from now. (To watch Prentiss’s track record, click here)

Turning now to the rest of the Street, where SBAC gets plenty of support. Barring two skeptics, all 10 other recent analyst reviews are positive, making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. Shares are expected to appreciate by ~27% in the year ahead, considering the average target stands at $328.82. (See SBAC stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DXCM

DexCom selloff on Apple article should be bought, says Oppenheimer
The FlyDexCom selloff on Apple article should be bought, says Oppenheimer
6d ago
AAPL
DXCM
Baird points to elements of Apple report making it ‘less worried’ about DexCom
ABT
AAPL
Diabetes management stocks slide on report of tech giant’s breakthroughs
ABT
AAPL
More DXCM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DXCM

DexCom selloff on Apple article should be bought, says Oppenheimer
The FlyDexCom selloff on Apple article should be bought, says Oppenheimer
6d ago
AAPL
DXCM
Baird points to elements of Apple report making it ‘less worried’ about DexCom
The FlyBaird points to elements of Apple report making it ‘less worried’ about DexCom
6d ago
ABT
AAPL
Diabetes management stocks slide on report of tech giant’s breakthroughs
The FlyDiabetes management stocks slide on report of tech giant’s breakthroughs
6d ago
ABT
AAPL
More DXCM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >