2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10 (or More)

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10 (or More)
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10 (or More)

Are penny stocks a must-have or a must-avoid? Well, that depends on who you ask. There’s no middle ground when it comes to these tickers trading for less than $5 per share; those on the Street are either fans or harsh critics.

Both sides make sense. The naysayers argue that the bargain price is just too good to be true, with it potentially indicating there are problems hiding beneath the surface like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds.

However, the investors that are pro-penny stocks just can’t get enough of them. Not only do the low prices mean that you get more bang for your buck, but also even minor share price appreciation can translate to huge percentage gains, and thus, major returns.

While incredibly enticing, the risk is clear. So, you have to do your homework. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and could climb all the way to $10, or even more. We’re talking about triple-digit upside potential here.

Vor Biopharma (VOR)

We’ll start with Vor Biopharma, a medical research company working at the pre-clinical and early clinical stages in the development of new treatments for blood cancers. Vor “aims to change the standard of care” for patients suffering from these difficult-to-treat conditions, through the use of hematopoietic stem cells, genome engineering, and CAR-T cells.

The company currently has a diversified project pipeline, featuring potential treatments for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN). The company’s approach to treating these dangerous cancers is to make hematopoietic stem cells, the precursors of many types of blood cells, resistant to cancer therapies, so that they can pass that resistance on to healthy blood cells while cancer cells can be destroyed. The result, hopefully, will allow the patient to better tolerate existing cancer therapies.

This approach has shown promise in the treatment of AML, particularly in post-transplant patients, and has curative potential. This is potentially game-changing for AML patients, as the disease has a poor prognosis under current treatment regimes.

The two leading programs in Vor’s pipeline both target AML. The drug candidate VCAR33 (ALLO), which uses allogenic healthy donor-derived cells, is the subject of VBP301, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial with initial data expected in the second half of 2024. Also in an active Phase 1/2 clinical trial is VCAR33 (AUTO), which is designed as an autologous monotherapy bridge-to-transplant for relapsed and/or refractory AML patients.

Currently priced at $2.05 per share, Vor’s stock has garnered attention from several members of the Street, who view the current valuation as an opportune entry point. Among them, Wedbush’s 5-star analyst David Nierengarten underscores the allure of VOR shares, particularly driven by the promising prospects of the VBP301 trial.

“We expect positive results in VBP301 later this year given the recent results from VCAR33AUTO, an autologous CD33 CAR T-cell therapy for children and young adults with r/r AML. In that investigator sponsored study, 2/19 patients achieved a CR with incomplete count recovery and two patients successfully bridged to an alloHSCT. Importantly, we believe VCAR33ALLO should improve outcomes compared to VCAR33AUTO by eliminating infusion delays and production failures associated with patients’ lymphopenia. Additionally, allo-derived cells are healthier than patient derived cells, which may translate to improved efficacy,” Nierengarten opined.

Turning this stance into a firm recommendation, Nierengarten puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on Vor shares, with an $11 price target that implies an enormous 437% potential gain for the stock in the next 12 months. (To watch Nierengarten’s track record, click here)

Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Nierengarten’s sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, VOR earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $14.42, shares could soar 603% from current levels. (See VOR stock forecast)

Athira Pharma (ATHA)

The second penny stock we’ll look at is another cutting-edge biopharmaceutical firm. Athira Pharma is developing a line of novel small molecule compounds designed to target neuronal health. That is, the company is focused on the creation of therapeutic agents to treat a broad range of neurological diseases, by reducing inflammation, slowing neurodegenerations, and providing neuroprotection.

Athira’s small molecule therapeutic tracks have shown high potential in the clinic and offer the chance of substantially modifying the disease course for several high-profile conditions. Targeted neurological conditions include Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease dementia, and dementia with Lewy bodies. The company has several late-stage clinical trials underway in the treatment of these diseases, featuring the lead product candidate ATH-107, also known as fosgonimeton or fosgo. This candidate operates through enhancement of the naturally occurring HGF/MET neurotrophic system, to promote neuronal health.

Fosgo’s therapeutic effect enhances the activities of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET. These are a naturally occurring repair mechanism for a healthy nervous system, giving the drug candidate both reparative and protective effects on neuronal networks. The company currently has the Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD clinical trial of the drug underway – enrollment was completed in January – for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer’s. Topline data is expected for release in 2H24.

Also of note, the company recently released data from the Phase 2 SHAPE clinical trial of fosgo in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies. The trial showed clinically significant improvement in cognitive measures, and the SHAPE trial met its primary endpoint.

This drug candidate has caught the eye of sector expert Thomas Shrader, from BTIG. The analyst says of Athira’s leading product, “The core investment thesis for Fosgo in treating AD is that HGF/MET modulation will drive the repair and re-connection of impaired nerves, making it an ideal second drug following the removal of Aβ protein aggregates. In addition, one of the underappreciated aspects of Fosgo is that it may be effective in the mild-to-moderate AD population based on positive subsets in earlier trials. Efficacy in this later population is unlike Lecanemab and Donanemab which have meaningful benefits only in MCI and early AD patients. This benefit in later patients, if replicated, will also make Fosgo an important treatment for the millions of patients too advanced to benefit from plaque removal. Altogether, these considerations highlight the opportunity for Fosgo as a monotherapy.”

To this end, Shrader rates ATHA shares a Buy, and his $10 price target points toward an upside of 206% by the end of this year. (To watch Shrader’s track record, click here)

There are 4 recent analyst reviews of this stock and their 3 to 1 breakdown favoring Buy over Hold gives ATHA its Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $3.36 and the $11.33 average price target suggests a one-year potential gain of 247%, even more bullish than the BTIG view. (See ATHA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >