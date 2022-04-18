2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks Worth Investing In

Every day, stocks rise and fall in value. While the buy-the-dip strategy has recently gained popularity, there is also the possibility that a stock will continue to rise after breaking new highs.

Furthermore, a company’s share price may be influenced by earnings reports, analyst ratings, corporate announcements, and a variety of other factors, such as inflation.

To take some of the guesswork out of investing, investors can utilize TipRanks’ Smart Score System for a more thorough examination of a firm to assist them in making the best investment decisions.

This is a data-driven approach that allows investors to examine firms in greater depth using eight important market criteria to rank the stocks on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the most likely to beat market expectations.

We chose two stocks that have recently received a “Perfect 10” score from TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks.

Dollar General (DG)

Discount retailer Dollar General recently received a “Perfect 10” Smart Score rating on TipRanks. The corporation is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States. It sells a variety of products, including consumables, seasonal items, home goods, and apparel.

With a market capitalization of $56.9 billion, DG stock has risen 6% year-to-date and 17% in the last six months.

The corporation reported mixed fourth-quarter earnings results last month. Revenues climbed 2.8% year-over-year to $8.7 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.57 declined 1.9% from the prior-year period.

Further, the corporation also upped its quarterly dividend by 31% to $0.55 per share. Despite continuous uncertainties caused by the current geopolitical situation, the business issued a positive Fiscal 2022 outlook. For Fiscal 2022, management forecasts a 10% increase in net sales.

Meanwhile, Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe maintained his Buy rating and raised his price target to $285 from $265, citing an encouraging traffic pattern in the retail space in March. Tarlowe’s price target implies almost 15% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Also, investors holding portfolios on TipRanks maintain a very positive outlook on DG stock. According to the statistics, 7.8% of these investors have boosted their Dollar General stock holdings in the last 30 days.

Overall, with 15 analyst reviews on file, including 13 Buys and two Holds, Dollar General receives a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are currently trading at $248.77, and the average DG price target of $253.73 represents almost a 2% upside potential.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management firm, has also recently received a “Perfect 10” Smart Score rating on TipRanks. The company’s clients include institutions, governments, high-net-worth individuals, and small-scale retail customers.

Financial results for the first quarter of 2022 were recently reported. Quarterly sales increased 7% year-over-year to $4.69 billion, while adjusted profit increased 18.4% to $9.52 per share.

In addition, BlackRock has a long track record of paying dividends. During the quarter, the company paid a $4.88 dividend per share. The stock offers investors a dividend yield of 2.51%, which is higher than the sector average of 1.63%.

Analysts are upbeat about this stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and three Holds. The average BLK price target of $870.07 implies around 26.4% upside potential from current levels.

In addition, investors are enthusiastic about the stock. It’s worth mentioning that investors holding portfolios on TipRanks maintain a very positive outlook on BLK stock. The data shows that 12.2% of these investors have increased their BLK holdings in the last 30 days.

Final Words

Both Dollar General and BlackRock continue to have good fundamentals, as seen by Wall Street analysts’ optimistic views on both stocks. Both companies are appealing dividend growth stocks that have a track record of boosting cash flow payments to shareholders.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

