2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat, and cooking oils. It’s no wonder that stock markets have been highly volatile, making it ever more difficult for investors to predict what’s coming next.

But even with all of those headwinds, there are stocks we can be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday season. These are the market’s proven performers, the stocks that have brought sound returns to investors despite all the challenges that 2022 has through at the markets.

The positive attributes of these winning stocks are reflected in their Smart Scores. The TipRanks Smart Score takes the collected data on every stock and collates it by 8 separate categories, each of which is known to correlate with positive stock performance going forward. The Smart Score gives each stock a single-digit score, on a scale of 1 to 10, making it easy to tell at a glance the shares’ main chance in the coming months.

Generally, stocks that get a ‘Perfect 10’ on the Smart Score will show solid results in each of the 8 factors, but that’s not a hard and fast rule. Pulling up the Smart Score data on two stocks that have hit that goalpost, we find that they offer investors a solid foundation and a good combination of strengths. Let’s take a closer look.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

We’ll start in the energy industry, where ConocoPhillips is one of the sector’s largest legacy names. ConocoPhillips boasts a market cap of $158 billion, along with operations in 13 countries and production on the order of 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent daily. Annual revenues hit $46 billion last year, and has already beaten that total this year; the top line for the first 9 months of the year hit $60.5 billion.

In the last reported quarter, 3Q22, revenue came in at $21.14 billion, up 79% year-over-year. Net income was $4.53 billion, for a 90% y/y; on a per-share basis, the adjusted EPS of $3.60 represented a 103% gain from the year-ago quarter.

In addition to solid financial results, ConocoPhillips finished the quarter with $10.7 billion in cash and liquid assets on hand – after distributing $4.3 billion to shareholders through a combination of $1.5 billion in dividends and $2.8 billion in share repurchases. During the quarter, the company increased its repurchase authorization going forward by $20 billion and announced an 11% increase in the quarterly dividend payment.

With that in the background, it’s no wonder that shares in COP are up 83% so far this year, far outpacing the 16% year-to-date loss on the S&P 500.

Truist’s 5-star analyst Neal Dingmann couldn’t help but sing the praises of ConocoPhillips, noting that the company has is resting on a truly solid foundation.

“Conoco finds itself in the enviable financial and operational positions with nearly no debt, record production, and sizeable, quality inventory. While we have received some investor pushback that has focused on the company’s stock hitting a recent all-time high, we point out that the valuation still looks very reasonable with the shares trading at a ~15% FCF yield and ~4.4x earnings basis; both 20%+ discounts to its closest peers,” Dingmann opined.

“Further,” the analyst added, “we believe the company’s three tier returns on its capital program is one of the better in the industry as it returns more capital to investors than the majors, yet retains more financial optionality than a number of the large independent operators. We believe this combination gives investors what they currently want…”

Against this backdrop, it’s no wonder that Dingmann rates COP as a Buy, and his price target of $167 implies it has a one-year upside potential of ~32%. (To watch Dingmann’s track record, click here)

Dingmann represents the bullish view on COP, which is held by 15 of the 18 analysts who have recently filed reviews on the shares. Overall, the stock gets a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. (See COP stock analysis on TipRanks)

CECO Environmental (CECO)

Next up, CECO Environmental, is ‘green’ firm, working on the development and installation of new technologies in environmental air pollution control technologies, energy technologies, and fluid handling and filtration. The company has found customers in sectors and industries as varied as aerospace, automotive, brick making, cement, chemicals, fuel refining, and even glass manufacturing.

CECO’s revenues have been growing fairly steadily – with 5 sequential increases since the beginning of 2001. In 3Q22, the last quarter reported, the company showed a top line of $108.4 million, up 36% year-over-year. Revenues were supported by a 10% increase in business orders, to $101.7 million, and the company’s backlog, an important metric indicating future business and income, rose by 27% to $277.7 million. In an important turnaround, the net income came in at $1.9 million, a gain of $3.1 million from the $1.2 million net loss in the year-ago quarter.

Reflecting these sound metrics, CECO published full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $410 million or better, forecasting a y/y top-line gain of 25%.

Overall, investors have been pleased with CECO over the course of this year, and this is another stock that has far outperformed the broader markets, posting solid share gains even during the bearish turns we’ve seen throughout the year. CECO shares are up 83% year-to-date.

Looking at CECO from Craig-Hallum, analyst Aaron Spychalla is impressed by what he sees, noting: “CECO is seeing the benefits of a strategic transformation from a business primarily focused on longer-cycle, cyclical, and project-based Energy markets to one more diversified by product and vertical, with a shorter cycle profile, and end-markets that are benefiting from ESG tailwinds for clean air and clean water. With solid fundamentals and growing visibility, a combination of company-specific and secular growth drivers, and modest valuation, we reiterate our Buy rating.”

That Buy rating comes with a $17 price target, which suggests room for 48% growth by the end of next year. (To watch Spychalla’s track record, click here)

Overall, there are 5 recent analyst reviews on this stock – and they are unanimous, it’s one to buy. This gives CECO shares their Strong Buy rating. (See CECO stock analysis on TipRanks)

Stay abreast of the best that TipRanks’ Smart Score has to offer.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on COP

Crude Slides on Talk of Price Cap on Russian Oil
Market NewsCrude Slides on Talk of Price Cap on Russian Oil
11h ago
COP
CVX
Crude Oil Falls after EU Proposes Price Cap
COP
CVX
Sempra Energy subsidiary and ConocoPhillips execute SPA for 5Mtpa of LNG
COP
SRE
More COP Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on COP

Crude Slides on Talk of Price Cap on Russian Oil
Market NewsCrude Slides on Talk of Price Cap on Russian Oil
11h ago
COP
CVX
Crude Oil Falls after EU Proposes Price Cap
Market NewsCrude Oil Falls after EU Proposes Price Cap
24h ago
COP
CVX
Sempra Energy subsidiary and ConocoPhillips execute SPA for 5Mtpa of LNG
The FlySempra Energy subsidiary and ConocoPhillips execute SPA for 5Mtpa of LNG
2d ago
COP
SRE

Latest News Feed