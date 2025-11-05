2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks Analysts Say It’s Time to Snap Up

Getting started in the market isn’t about making the perfect trade on day one – it’s about choosing stocks with real potential. The challenge, of course, is figuring out which ones deserve a spot in your portfolio. Investors take plenty of paths: some lean on instincts, others follow seasoned pros, and many turn to hard data to guide their decisions.

That last approach is gaining ground for a reason. Markets generate an enormous amount of information every day, and while that flood of data can feel overwhelming, it also contains valuable clues about where money is moving and why.

TipRanks’ Smart Score is built to surface those clues. The system uses AI to sift through millions of data points and rate each stock on a simple 1–10 scale. A score of 10 means the stock checks the right boxes across key indicators. And when those top-rated names are also backed by bullish analyst views, it’s a meaningful combination.

So, we dug into the TipRanks database to find stocks that earn a Perfect 10 and carry strong analyst support. Let’s take a closer look at two standouts.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Disney, the first Perfect 10 stock we’ll look at here, is one of the world’s best-known names in entertainment. The ‘House of Mouse’ was founded in the 1920s as a cartoon studio, and its animated features, long and short, quickly became favorites with both adults and children. Mickey Mouse, the iconic face of the company, was introduced in 1928.

The modern Disney is a multifaceted entertainment giant. The company’s film studio produces a wide range of features, including full-length animated and live-action films, as well as programs for streaming TV. Disney is known for its film library, arguably one of the company’s greatest assets, and is also the owner of such huge film franchises as Marvel and Star Wars. Disney’s Entertainment division, which encompasses its film and content production, also owns the famous Pixar animation studio, 20th Century Studios, the Hulu streaming service, National Geographic, and – of course – the Disney+ streaming service. Along with these, the company also owns ESPN.

Disney’s other major division is Disney Experiences, under which the company runs its network of theme parks, resorts, and stores. Disneyland, Disney World, and the Disney Cruise Line are all found here, as are Disney’s European and Asian theme parks, the Disney Vacation Club, Disney’s worldwide publishing firm, and the Disney Store chain. This side of the company also controls the merchandising derived from the company’s properties, characters, and films. All in all, the company is a $200 billion behemoth of the entertainment industry.

In its last earnings report, for fiscal 3Q25, Disney’s revenue just missed expectations, coming in at $23.7 billion, or $103.23 million below the forecast. We should note, however, that the revenue figure was up 2% year-over-year, and that the bottom line beat the forecast. The company’s non-GAAP EPS of $1.61 was up from $1.39 in the prior-year period and beat the estimates by 16 cents per share. Disney Experiences, with a segment operating income of $2.5 billion, was the company’s leader in the quarter – and saw its income increase by $294 million.

Disney’s stock is covered by Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall, who sees several positives here. Cahall writes, “We think DIS’s assets are growing + maturing, creating more predictability in EPS growth that will engender a rerating. Parks will benefit from premiumization efforts, and Cruises are a long-term driver. ESPN is stabilizing with digital expansion. DTC has a growth algo around steady content, bundling and ARPU that drives strong incremental margins… We believe DIS mgmt will provide succession clarity soon so that FY26/CY26 is a transition year – arguably the final critical item for long-term investors on the sidelines. At 13x CY27E EV/EBITDA and 20x P/E, we’d argue valuation is undemanding…”

Cahall goes on to rate DIS shares as Overweight (Buy), with a $159 price target that suggests a one-year upside potential of 43%. (To watch Cahall’s track record, click here)

Disney has picked up a Strong Buy consensus rating on the Street, based on 20 recent reviews that include 17 Buys and 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $111.47, and their $139.06 average price target implies the stock will gain 25% in the next 12 months. (See DIS stock forecast)

Amer Sports (AS)

Helsinki-based Amer Sports, the second Perfect 10 stock we’ll look at, traces its roots back, ironically, to the 1950s tobacco industry. Today, the company is known as a global group of sports and outdoor brands, promoting sport and outdoor activities worldwide. Amer brands include such names as Arc’teryx, Salomon, Atomic, Peak Performance, and Wilson, and feature a wide range of apparel, equipment, footwear, protective gear, and accessories for athletes, hobbyists, and consumers.

The company builds its products to fit their purpose, combining utility and functionality with grace and performance. More importantly, the company’s gear stands the test of time – the NBA uses Wilson basketballs, the NFL has seen more than 70,000 touchdowns scored with Wilson footballs, the professional tennis circuit uses Wilson rackets, and alpine skiing great Mikaela Shiffrin won her 100-plus World Cup victories on Atomic skis. Amer’s brands are known for fusing product innovation with high quality.

Amer bills itself as more than just a business, but also a global community. The company operates in 42 countries around the world and boasts a workforce more than 13,000 strong. And last year, the company generated $5.2 billion in total revenue.

We’ll see Amer’s results for 3Q25 on November 18; for now, we can look back at the company’s second quarter to get a feel for where it stands. In 2Q25, the company reported $1.24 billion in revenue, growing its top line by 24% year-over-year and beating the forecast by $60 million. At the bottom line, the company realized 6 cents per share in non-GAAP earnings, based on an adjusted net income of $36 million. The adjusted net income was up 46% year-over-year, and the EPS figure was 3 cents per share better than had been expected.

For analyst Joseph Civello, covering Amer for Truist, the key point for investors to consider is this company’s potential to expand its market in the US. He writes, “We think low awareness in the US for key brands, limited competition, and an attractive higher-income customer base underpin a meaningful LT growth opp. Mgmt has provided a LT algo (through 2030) that includes a revenue CAGR in the LDD% -to -mid -teens range and annual adjusted op margin expansion of +30 -70bps+. All together this translates to a 5 -yr EPS CAGR of 25%+ and FY30 EPS of $2.50+. While these are impressive targets, we believe that they are achievable given that we see growth initiatives as largely durable for the following reasons: (1) Growth is coming from multiple brands with clear initiatives across each. (2) Their established execution track record in China should serve as a blueprint in regions like the US where awareness is very low . (3) Scale & mix shifts towards softgoods offer natural margin lift.”

Following from this, Civello rates AS stock a Buy and gives the shares a $42 price target that points toward a one-year gain of 34%. (To watch Civello’s track record, click here)

This sporting goods company has 12 recent analyst reviews on record, and the 11-to-1 split, favoring Buy over Hold, supports a Strong Buy consensus rating. AS is selling for $31.40 right now, and its $46.17 average target price implies an increase of 47b% on the one-year horizon. (See AS stock forecast)

