2 Highly-Shorted EV Stocks to Avoid

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Highly-Shorted EV Stocks to Avoid

Story Highlights

Although the optimism of a new year and cooling inflation numbers naturally bolstered sentiment for risk-on assets, speculative EV stocks such as the tickers ARVL and FUV should be approached with extreme caution, if at all.

While the post-pandemic new normal sparked dramatic interest in the electric vehicle segment, not every participant will likely perform well due to issues like consolidation. Tellingly, the recent dramatic enthusiasm around some highly-shorted EV stocks – in particular, the tickers ARVL and FUV (before its major fall this week) – appears divorced from fundamentals, warranting extreme caution. I am bearish on both stocks.

Nevertheless, the fact that bullishness toward EV stocks exists isn’t a surprising result. For one thing, the entire sector suffered cataclysmic damage in 2022. From a purely speculative angle, the red ink may offer a discounted opportunity. On a broader level, the benchmark CPI report aligned with expectations, indicating that inflation cooled again in December. Logically, this dynamic suggests that the Federal Reserve may be less aggressive with its monetary policy, going forward.

Moreover, some EV stocks generated such intense bearishness that contrarian traders are willing to take the opposite side of the wager in the hopes of sparking a short squeeze. Essentially, bidding up heavily-shorted shares sparks tremendous pressure among bears, who must return the securities they borrowed to initiate a short position. Thus, by forcing “negative” traders to blink first, the bulls can enjoy massive rewards.

As TipRanks reporter Vince Condarcuri mentioned, short-squeeze attempts can burn pessimists targeting the most embattled of organizations. Still, the trade isn’t as easy as it looks. If it was, everybody would be doing it. In the case of the below EV stocks, most investors should probably steer clear.

Arrival (ARVL)

A British EV manufacturer, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) primarily focuses on lightweight commercial vehicles, and at the moment, ARVL features a short interest of 22.84% of its float (float refers to the number of shares available to trade).

If an investor was looking at EV stocks strictly during this year so far, Arrival would stand head and shoulders above the competition. Year-to-date, the stock is up 150% and was much higher just a few days ago. Of course, just looking at two weeks’ worth of price action would be incredibly deceptive.

Should one examine the trailing-year performance, sobriety would immediately materialize, with ARVL falling nearly 90%. A few token swings higher just don’t make up for prior severe losses.

Fundamentally, competition and, specifically, consolidation represent some of the biggest headwinds for Arrival. Considering both the longer-term and near-term history of the automotive industry, it’s clear that the world doesn’t need that many manufacturers. Over time, EV stocks risk being swallowed whole, with the big dogs dominating the sector.

Financially, Arrival’s main claim to fame is its balance sheet. With a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.4 times, this metric ranks above 67% of the competition. Otherwise, Arrival remains an aspirational, pre-revenue enterprise that continues to lose money. It’s worth reminding everyone that its retained losses stand at nearly $1.7 billion.

Is ARVL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, ARVL stock has a Hold rating based on just one Hold rating. Unfortunately, the stock does not have a price target from the one analyst.

Arcimoto (FUV)

Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) specializes in what it terms the Fun Utility Vehicle, hence the ticker symbol. A tandem two-seat, three-wheeled EV, Arcimoto’s FUV certainly appears fun to operate. Notably, the stock sports a short interest of 25.9% of its float, making it highly shorted. Better yet, contrarian traders finally decided to take the company out for a spin (until an incident occurred).

While not nearly as impressive as Arrival above, Acrimoto certainly held its own temporarily. Last week, FUV gained nearly 32%. At the time, with EV stocks taking a beating in 2022, embattled stakeholders welcomed the sentiment reversal. Unfortunately, the broader narrative changed dramatically earlier this week.

According to a report from Electrek, in a last-ditch effort to raise funding, Arcimoto “announced the sale of $12 million in stock at just $3 per share.” Predictably, this action cratered FUV stock. After starting the new year so auspiciously, it’s now down 27%.

Financially, it’s difficult to imagine how Arcimoto digs its way out of the hole. About the only conspicuous positive is that the company’s three-year revenue growth rate stands at 170.3%. However, this status will likely change as Arcimoto now struggles against bankruptcy. Therefore, it’s best not to play with FUV and steer well clear of it.

Is FUV Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, FUV stock has a Hold consensus rating based one Buy, zero Holds, and one Sell rating. The average FUV price target is $10.00, implying 340.53% upside potential.

The Takeaway: Some EV Stocks Might Not Make It

Although EV stocks represent one of the hottest sectors on Wall Street, the reality is that not everyone in the space will make it. Even with economies of scale, the segment features big-ticket purchases. Therefore, only a few manufacturers have the right stuff to survive.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FUV

Arcimoto, Inc. Announces Closing of $12 Million Public Offering
Press ReleasesArcimoto, Inc. Announces Closing of $12 Million Public Offering
54m ago
FUV
FUV Collapses after Stock Offering
FUV
Arcimoto 4M share Spot Secondary priced at $3.00
FUV
More FUV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FUV

Arcimoto, Inc. Announces Closing of $12 Million Public Offering
Press ReleasesArcimoto, Inc. Announces Closing of $12 Million Public Offering
54m ago
FUV
FUV Collapses after Stock Offering
Market NewsFUV Collapses after Stock Offering
2d ago
FUV
Arcimoto 4M share Spot Secondary priced at $3.00
The FlyArcimoto 4M share Spot Secondary priced at $3.00
2d ago
FUV
More FUV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >