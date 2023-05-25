2 Energy Stocks to Consider As Goldman Sees a Rally in Crude

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Energy Stocks to Consider As Goldman Sees a Rally in Crude

Story Highlights

Goldman Sachs maintains a positive view of oil despite the decline in prices over the past year. Goldman is bullish on OXY and COP stocks.

While commodity prices, including crude, have cooled off over the past year, Goldman Sachs maintains a bullish outlook. While Goldman expects a significant rally in commodities, the firm is bullish on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the energy sector.  

Goldman Sachs said that the demand for commodities has remained steady despite a weak macro environment. Meanwhile, investments in supply remain dry. This points to a major rally in commodity prices.

In a note to investors dated May 1, Goldman Sachs analyst Michele Della Vigna downgraded Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) stock to Hold, citing its high valuation. However, the analyst sees “absolute value” in several companies in the energy space, including OXY and COP. Vigna also has a bullish long-term view of oil prices. 

Emphasizing the E&Ps (Exploration & Production companies), Vigna reiterated a Buy on Occidental stock. The company’s robust free cash flows, focus on simplifying the corporate structure, strong upstream assets, and solid earnings growth potential from its chemical segment keep the analyst bullish on OXY stock. 

As for COP, the analyst highlighted the company’s ability to return solid cash to its shareholders and the benefits from its long-term projects in the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) segment as the key catalyst behind the bullish outlook. Further, ConocoPhillips’ high ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) profile is positive. 

While Goldman Sachs is upbeat about OXY and COP stocks, let’s look at analysts’ consensus ratings to gauge what’s on the horizon for these companies. 

Is OXY a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The economic uncertainty keeps Wall Street analysts cautiously optimistic about OXY stock. Occidental Petroleum has received eight Buy, eight Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. 

Further, analysts’ average price target of $70.82 implies 19.25% upside potential from current levels. 

What’s the Prediction for COP Stock? 

Along with Goldman Sachs, most Wall Street analysts covering COP stock have a bullish view. ConocoPhillips sports a Strong Buy consensus rating reflecting 12 Buy and three Hold recommendations. 

Analysts’ average price target of $135 implies 29.83% upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COP

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Higher on Strong Demand
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Higher on Strong Demand
15h ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: WTI Closes Higher after Saudi Arabia’s Warning to Short Sellers
BP
ET
This Energy ETF Has Nearly 30% Upside Potential, According to Analysts
COP
CVX
More COP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COP

Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Higher on Strong Demand
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Higher on Strong Demand
15h ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: WTI Closes Higher after Saudi Arabia’s Warning to Short Sellers
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: WTI Closes Higher after Saudi Arabia’s Warning to Short Sellers
2d ago
BP
ET
This Energy ETF Has Nearly 30% Upside Potential, According to Analysts
Stock Analysis & IdeasThis Energy ETF Has Nearly 30% Upside Potential, According to Analysts
2d ago
COP
CVX
More COP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >