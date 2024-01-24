tiprankstipranks
2 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy, According to Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy, According to Analysts

Story Highlights

A strong dividend growth history makes RIO and STLA stocks worth considering for income investors. Let’s take a deeper look at these stocks in this article.

Investors looking for reliable and steady income could consider companies with a strong track record of paying dividends, pointing to their financial stability. Thus, using the TipRanks Stock Screener tool, we have identified two stocks: Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). These stocks offer a dividend yield of more than 5% and have a Strong Buy consensus rating. Also, both of these stocks carry a Smart Score of nine, implying that they have the potential to beat the market averages.

Let’s take a closer look at both stocks.

What is the Prediction for RIO Stock?

Rio Tinto is a multinational mining and metals company and producer of iron ore, aluminum, copper, and other metals.

The company’s investments in advanced technology and automation support cost savings and improved productivity. Also, increased demand for key metals and higher production levels will boost RIO’s earnings and cash flow position. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.83%, far more than the sector average of 1.879%.

Rio Tinto stock has received four Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, RIO stock’s price target of $81.19 implies 18.11% upside potential. The stock has lost 7.6% over the past year.

Is STLA a Good Stock to Buy?

Stellantis is a multinational automotive company. The company continues to benefit from strong demand for its vehicles and strategic partnerships. The company’s dividend policy seems sustainable based on its strong free cash flow generation and low payout ratio. Interestingly, the stock has a dividend yield of 6.28%.

In the past week, two analysts have reiterated a Buy rating on STLA stock, while one rated it a Hold. Overall, STLA stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on 13 Buy, one Hold, and one Sell recommendations from Wall Street analysts. The average stock price target of $25.83 implies 21.15% upside potential. Shares have gained 52.7% over the past year.

Concluding Thoughts

Companies with long dividend histories, robust cash flows, and strong business fundamentals make RIO and STLA good choices for investors to consider. Further, the upside potential projected by Wall Street analysts in these stocks is another encouraging factor.

