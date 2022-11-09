1 Reason to Avoid Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock; No, It’s NOT Dilution

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

1 Reason to Avoid Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock; No, It’s NOT Dilution

Story Highlights

Dilution from the issuance of shares is normal for an early-stage company. However, Lucid’s high valuation is a concern.

Lucid Group’s (NASDAQ:LCID) stock is down about 9.5% in after-hours trade. The decline follows the company’s announcement to raise $1.5 billion in capital through the issuance of stock. The issuance of shares results in dilution for shareholders and often lowers the market price. Nevertheless, investors shouldn’t worry much, as it is normal for an early-stage company to raise capital from the sale of its stock to fund future operations. What concerns us most is the EV maker’s lofty valuation.

Let’s dig deeper 

Lucid Group is in the capital-intensive business of manufacturing cars and will require more capital to ramp up its production. Further, raising capital through stock sales is often cheaper than debt.  

Thus, in an SEC filing, Lucid announced that it plans to sell up to $600 million in new shares under the equity distribution agreement. Further, its majority shareholder, Ayar Third Investment Company (which owns about 60.4% stake in the company), has agreed to purchase up to $915 of its stock under the subscription agreement.  

While the stock sale will impact the stock price, investors shouldn’t be overly concerned as long as the company is on track to hit its production guidance of 6-7K vehicles and is growing delivery numbers.

However, Lucid’s valuation is one area where investors should focus. LCID stock is trading at a price-to-sales multiple of 128.1, indicating that the stock is highly overvalued. While higher adoption of EVs and Lucid’s solid technology are positives, the valuation is way too high and unjustifiable, especially as the company is not profitable and recently reduced its production targets. 

Is LCID a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, LCID stock is a Hold based on three Buy, one Hold, and two Sell recommendations. Meanwhile, due to the 68% decline in its price, LCID’s average price target of $18.80 implies 39.3% upside potential. 

LCID stock has a positive signal from hedge fund managers who bought 4.2M shares last quarter. However, it scores a five out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score system, implying a Neutral outlook.

Bottom Line 

Growing EV adoption, strong customer demand, and higher reservations will support Lucid’s financials and stock price. Yet, its high valuation is a dampener and could limit the upside potential. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) Misses on Earnings and Revenue
Market NewsLucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) Misses on Earnings and Revenue
10h ago
LCID
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Lucid (LCID) Today
LCID
More LCID Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) Misses on Earnings and Revenue
Market NewsLucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) Misses on Earnings and Revenue
10h ago
LCID
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Lucid (LCID) Today
Stock Analysis & IdeasEarnings Preview: What To Expect From Lucid (LCID) Today
13h ago
LCID

Latest News Feed