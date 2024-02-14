Arrow Electronics, Inc. Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) has disclosed a new risk, in the Environmental / Social category.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. faces a significant business risk due to the rapid expansion and complexity of global privacy legislation and enforcement. The company’s inability to maintain strict compliance with various federal, state, or international privacy and data protection laws could lead to legal action from governmental bodies or other parties. Such proceedings have the potential to impose substantial financial burdens on Arrow Electronics, and may result in severe civil or criminal penalties, ultimately exerting a material adverse effect on the company’s business operations and financial standing.

The average ARW stock price target is $116.25, implying 5.83% upside potential.

To learn more about Arrow Electronics, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.