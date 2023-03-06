Armata Surges on Promising Data in Lung Infection

Shares of biotechnology company Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARMP) are surging today after the company announced positive topline data from a Phase 1b/2a trial studying AP-PA02 for the treatment of chronic pulmonary pseudomonas aeruginosa infections among patients suffering from cystic fibrosis.

AP-PA02, Armata’s lead multi-phage candidate, was observed to be well-tolerated in the trial. Additionally, the data now supports advancing the drug into a Phase 2b study.

Further, the company also announced that the first patient has been dosed in a trial of nebulized AP-PA02 targeted for the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB).

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $7 on ARMP, implying a hefty 153.62% potential upside in the stock. That’s on top of the nearly 151% surge in the share price so far this year.

