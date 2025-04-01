tiprankstipranks
ARM Stock Gets Cold Shoulder from Investors After Pulling Out of U.K. Semiconductor Deal

Story Highlights

ARM Holdings stock was lower today on reports that it had pulled out of a potential takeover deal for Alphaware

ARM Stock Gets Cold Shoulder from Investors After Pulling Out of U.K. Semiconductor Deal

Shares in chip tech provider Arm Holdings (ARM) were lower today after reports emerged that it recently tried to buy UK-based peer Alphawave.

Arm Gives Deal the Elbow

According to a Reuters report Arm, whose stock was down nearly 2%, wanted to snap up Alphawave to help it build its own artificial intelligence processors.

Alphawave supplies semiconductor intellectual property and Arm was said to be keen to acquire its technology which determines how fast information can get onto and off a chip. This is crucial for AI because chatbots such as ChatGPT and other applications can require thousands of chips strung together at once to operate smoothly.

According to two sources who talked to Reuters about the deal, Arm however decided not to pursue a takeover following initial discussions with Alphawave.

Brit Stock Still in Play

The U.K. firm though still seems to be in play with Reuters reporting that it is working with its investment bankers to explore a sale. That’s because it didn’t just receive acquisition interest from Arm but other potential suitors. Alphawave’s stock which is listed in London rocketed nearly 50% higher today.

It is not clear who these potential bidders are or whether Arm may return for another try to acquire the business. What may complicate any deal is that Alphawave has a joint venture in China called WiseWave that it operates with the Chinese investment firm Wise Road Capital. It was put on a U.S. blacklist last year because of national security concerns.

Is ARM a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On TipRanks, ARM has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 17 Buy, 4 Hold and 1 Sell rating. Its highest price target is $215. ARM stock’s consensus price target is $177.68 implying an 69.04% upside.

See more ARM analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

