Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) Slips amid New Analyst Coverage

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) Slips amid New Analyst Coverage
Market News

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) Slips amid New Analyst Coverage

Story Highlights

Analysts Mehdi Hosseini and Chris Rolland initiate coverage on Arm.

Chip stock Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) was on track to be one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) we’d seen in a long while. But ever since it went live, it’s been remarkably volatile. And now, in Friday afternoon’s trading, it’s down nearly 3%.

New coverage from Susquehanna, via analysts Mehdi Hosseini and Chris Rolland, gave Arm Holdings a price target of $48 per share and a Hold rating. The duo dubbed Arm Holdings a “fairly valued” risk-reward combination, noting that its current strategy seems to focus on driving royalty rates up to the very limit of reason itself, while also adding on “subsystems” revenue.

Yet, Rolland and Hosseini also pointed out a serious problem for Arm Holdings. Arm’s target market is mobile devices, and that market has been lackluster for some time now. So in order to step up its valuation, it’s going to have to justify such a move by ramping up its innovation and getting into new markets. The mobile device market likely won’t come back soon, so the sooner Arm Holdings can innovate, the better chance it will likely have.

Is Arm a Good Investment?

Arm Holdings needs all the help it can get, too. Analysts are skeptical, with analyst consensus calling Arm Holdings stock a Hold on the strength of one Buy rating, one Sell, and three Holds. Further, Arm Holdings stock offers virtually no upside potential, with its average price target of $50.75 yielding just 0.06% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Wayfair upgraded, Deere downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyWayfair upgraded, Deere downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
1d ago
W
DE
Arm initiated with a Neutral at Susquehanna
The FlyArm initiated with a Neutral at Susquehanna
1d ago
ARM
ARM Stock: Too Hot to Handle as IPO Boom Goes Bust
Stock Analysis & IdeasARM Stock: Too Hot to Handle as IPO Boom Goes Bust
3d ago
ARM
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >