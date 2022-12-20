ARKK Sinks: Fund Hits New Five-Year Low

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

ARKK Sinks: Fund Hits New Five-Year Low

Many focus on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its recent drops. However, there’s another property closely tied to it. Specifically, Cathie Wood’s ARKK (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Innovation Fund. The fund bought heavily into Tesla over the years, and now, it’s taking substantial flak as it faces its lowest price in the last five years.

ARKK’s substantial investment in Tesla—which itself has seen substantial declines and some of its lowest points—was the biggest reason behind the drop. However, it was far from the only reason. Further damaging the ARKK Innovation Fund was a macroeconomic environment that left investors soured on risk.

Additionally, the aggressive tightening policy at the Federal Reserve—a sentiment echoed throughout numerous central banks—hurt speculative assets, the kind frequently seen in ARKK. While Tesla’s decline is actively hitting the fund hard, that’s not stopping Cathie Wood from buying in. Reports note that Wood is still actively buying Tesla shares despite the losses seen so far.

It’s been a terrible year so far for the fund; the best performer in the entire fund posted a loss of 24% against this time last year. ARKK has lost close to two-thirds of its value on a year-to-date basis. Now that it’s at a five-year low—lower even than the COVID-19 selloff seen back in March 2020—the risk does seem larger than normal.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ARKK

Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up TSLA After Musk’s Sell-Off
Market NewsCathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up TSLA After Musk’s Sell-Off
5d ago
ARKK
COIN
Cathie Wood’s ARK Fund Proves to be a Cash Sink
CS
BCS
Santa Claus Rally Ahead: Must-Watch Stocks for December 2022
SQ
ARKK
More ARKK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ARKK

Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up TSLA After Musk’s Sell-Off
Market NewsCathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up TSLA After Musk’s Sell-Off
5d ago
ARKK
COIN
Cathie Wood’s ARK Fund Proves to be a Cash Sink
Market NewsCathie Wood’s ARK Fund Proves to be a Cash Sink
11d ago
CS
BCS
Santa Claus Rally Ahead: Must-Watch Stocks for December 2022
Stock Analysis & IdeasSanta Claus Rally Ahead: Must-Watch Stocks for December 2022
22d ago
SQ
ARKK
More ARKK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >