Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Jumps With Likely New Drug Approval
Market News

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Jumps With Likely New Drug Approval

Story Highlights

Ardelyx shoots up as Cantor Fitzgerald steps up its rating, ahead of a likely win at the FDA.

It’s been a good day for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), as this biotech stock brought its week to a close on a gain. It’s up over 12% in Friday afternoon’s trading session, and it’s thanks largely to two factors: a likely win at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and an upgrade from analysts in anticipation of said win.

Cantor Fitzgerald, by way of analyst Louise Chen, upgraded Ardelyx to “overweight” in light of a very strong potential win. The analysts expect that Xphozah, a drug geared toward targeting serum phosphate levels in dialysis patients, now has an 80% chance of clearing the FDA, up from just 10% previously. Further, analysts noted that Wall Street has failed to recognize the kinds of sales that Xphozah is likely to have just by being available.

There are other factors at work here, too; with phosphate-lowering drugs not likely to be part of Medicare’s standard “dialysis bundle” until 2033, that’s going to help Xpohzah’s sales for some time to come. Further, Ardelyx doesn’t just have Xpohzah in the toolbox; it’s also got Ibsrela, which is considered a “first-in-class” treatment for irritable bowel syndrome. While there are certainly long-term concerns about Ardelyx going forward, there is also plenty of reason to be interested here.

And for the most part, analysts are absolutely on board. In fact, they’re unanimously on board; four Buy ratings qualifies Ardelyx stock as a Strong Buy. Further, Ardelyx stock also offers a whopping 119.31% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $8.63 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

