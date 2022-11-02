Arcturus Shoots Up After Strategic Tie-Up With CSL Seqirus

Arcturus (NASDAQ: ARCT) stock shot up in after-hours trading on Tuesday as the clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company announced a strategic partnership with CSL Seqirus, which is involved with the research, development, manufacture, and global commercialization of vaccines. CSL Seqirus is a part of CSL Limited.

As a part of this collaboration, Arcturus will provide CSL Seqirus with a “license to their self-amplifying mRNA technology to support the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), influenza, pandemic preparedness, as well as three other globally prevalent respiratory infectious diseases.”

This agreement will also result in Arcturus receiving an upfront payment of $200 million and will also receive in excess of $4 billion in potential development and commercial milestones.

As a part of this partnership, ARCT will be eligible for 40% profit sharing when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines and will receive royalties in up to double-digit for vaccines against influenza, pandemic preparedness, and three additional respiratory infectious diseases.