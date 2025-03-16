Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) Shares Surge After Strategic Leap with Palantir

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Market News

Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) Shares Surge After Strategic Leap with Palantir

Story Highlights

Archer Aviation stock surged over 16% following a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies, paving the way for transformative AI-driven aviation technologies and marking a pivotal moment as Archer readies its first commercial aircraft, the Midnight, for market entry.

Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) Shares Surge After Strategic Leap with Palantir

Archer Aviation (ACHR) shares jumped over 16% this week after the firm announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies (PLTR), marking a significant step forward in next-generation aviation technologies. This collaboration aims to develop AI-driven software solutions to transform critical aviation systems, such as air traffic control and route planning, which have experienced limited advances over the years. This partnership is part of Archer’s broader strategy, complementing its ongoing initiatives including its “Launch Edition” commercialization program and exclusive collaborations in the defense sector. Archer is poised to capitalize on significant trends reshaping aviation as it readies its first commercial aircraft, the Midnight, for market entry later this year.

AI Takes Flight

Archer Aviation stands at the forefront of several transformative trends, combining advanced aviation technology, AI systems, and defense applications. The company plans to deliver its first revenue-generating Midnight aircraft later this year, leveraging its dual-market strategy in civil aviation and defense sectors. Archer’s partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation aims to deploy the Midnight aircraft in early-adopter markets, even before obtaining FAA-type certification.

Archer’s expansion into hybrid VTOLs is seen as a positive move to mitigate business risks, particularly if there are delays in FAA type certification, which is unnecessary for military use. The U.A.E. is expected to be the first market for Archer’s eVTOL commercialization, with an initial focus on international markets before securing FAA certification. Archer boasts an indicative order book exceeding $6 billion, including advance deposits, indicating a strong demand for its aircraft. The company plans to prioritize direct sales over ride-sharing models, which is anticipated to expedite revenue growth. With an order book encompassing commitments from United Airlines, Interglobe, Future Flight Global, the U.A.E., and Soracle Corporation in Japan, Archer’s average selling price is projected to be higher than earlier estimates of $5 million.

Archer and Palantir Technologies have partnered to create an AI foundation for the future of aviation. The collaboration will utilize AI technologies, including Palantir Foundry and AIP, to potentially enhance Archer’s aircraft manufacturing capabilities and innovate aviation systems such as air traffic control and route planning. This partnership follows Archer’s recent exclusive agreement with Anduril to develop hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for defense applications.

On the production front, Archer has begun manufacturing its Midnight aircraft at the ARC facility in Covington, Georgia. This production is supported by a partnership with Palantir to integrate AI technologies, potentially overcoming challenges in moving from prototype to mass production. With over $1 billion in liquidity and flat spending, Archer maintains a strong financial position to support its ambitious plans in both the commercial and defense aviation sectors.

Analysts are Bullish

Wall Street remains bullish on the company’s prospects. For instance, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard recently reiterated an “Overweight” rating while maintaining a price target of $13.00. Sheppard views strategic partnerships with entities like Anduril, the Department of Defense, United Airlines, and Stellantis as key factors that will bolster Archer’s commercialization, increase its total addressable market, and enhance operations and manufacturing.

Archer Aviation is rated a Strong Buy overall, based on the recent recommendations of seven analysts. The average price target for ACHR stock is $12.83, which represents a potential upside of 62.41% from current levels.

See more ACHR analyst ratings.

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential