Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) Shares Surge After Strategic Leap with Palantir

Archer Aviation (ACHR) shares jumped over 16% this week after the firm announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies (PLTR), marking a significant step forward in next-generation aviation technologies. This collaboration aims to develop AI-driven software solutions to transform critical aviation systems, such as air traffic control and route planning, which have experienced limited advances over the years. This partnership is part of Archer’s broader strategy, complementing its ongoing initiatives including its “Launch Edition” commercialization program and exclusive collaborations in the defense sector. Archer is poised to capitalize on significant trends reshaping aviation as it readies its first commercial aircraft, the Midnight, for market entry later this year.

AI Takes Flight

Archer Aviation stands at the forefront of several transformative trends, combining advanced aviation technology, AI systems, and defense applications. The company plans to deliver its first revenue-generating Midnight aircraft later this year, leveraging its dual-market strategy in civil aviation and defense sectors. Archer’s partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation aims to deploy the Midnight aircraft in early-adopter markets, even before obtaining FAA-type certification.

Archer’s expansion into hybrid VTOLs is seen as a positive move to mitigate business risks, particularly if there are delays in FAA type certification, which is unnecessary for military use. The U.A.E. is expected to be the first market for Archer’s eVTOL commercialization, with an initial focus on international markets before securing FAA certification. Archer boasts an indicative order book exceeding $6 billion, including advance deposits, indicating a strong demand for its aircraft. The company plans to prioritize direct sales over ride-sharing models, which is anticipated to expedite revenue growth. With an order book encompassing commitments from United Airlines, Interglobe, Future Flight Global, the U.A.E., and Soracle Corporation in Japan, Archer’s average selling price is projected to be higher than earlier estimates of $5 million.

Archer and Palantir Technologies have partnered to create an AI foundation for the future of aviation. The collaboration will utilize AI technologies, including Palantir Foundry and AIP, to potentially enhance Archer’s aircraft manufacturing capabilities and innovate aviation systems such as air traffic control and route planning. This partnership follows Archer’s recent exclusive agreement with Anduril to develop hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for defense applications.

On the production front, Archer has begun manufacturing its Midnight aircraft at the ARC facility in Covington, Georgia. This production is supported by a partnership with Palantir to integrate AI technologies, potentially overcoming challenges in moving from prototype to mass production. With over $1 billion in liquidity and flat spending, Archer maintains a strong financial position to support its ambitious plans in both the commercial and defense aviation sectors.

Analysts are Bullish

Wall Street remains bullish on the company’s prospects. For instance, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard recently reiterated an “Overweight” rating while maintaining a price target of $13.00. Sheppard views strategic partnerships with entities like Anduril, the Department of Defense, United Airlines, and Stellantis as key factors that will bolster Archer’s commercialization, increase its total addressable market, and enhance operations and manufacturing.

Archer Aviation is rated a Strong Buy overall, based on the recent recommendations of seven analysts. The average price target for ACHR stock is $12.83, which represents a potential upside of 62.41% from current levels.

