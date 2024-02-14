Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Gains as Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Snaps Up Shares

The developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) got a boost in pre-market trading after Cathie Wood‘s Ark Invest bought 0.69 million shares of the company. Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) snapped up these shares taking its total buy to around 14.5 million worth $75 million.

In addition, ARK added 83,571 shares to the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) to put the total number of shares held in the ETF at over 7.53 million with a weightage of 4.1%. ARK Invest bought 21,726 for the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) to put the total number of shares held in the ETF at over 1.97 million with a weightage of 4.1%. Across all its funds, ARK Invest holds around 23.5 million shares of ACHR.

Year-to-date, ACHR stock has slumped by more than 10%.

Who Invested in ACHR?

Overall, currently, the ownership structure of Archer Aviation is a mix of institutional, retail, and individual investors. ACHR’s 47.83% stock is owned by institutional investors, 31.54% is owned by insiders, and 20.63% is owned by public companies and individual investors.

Hedge funds remain very positive about ACHR stock and have increased their holdings by 15.8 million shares over the last quarter.