Archer Aviation (ACHR) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings Tomorrow. Here’s What to Watch

Archer Aviation (ACHR) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings Tomorrow. Here’s What to Watch

Archer Aviation (ACHR), the electric air taxi developer, will release its Q3 2025 earnings on Thursday, November 6, after the market closes. The stock has soared 194% over the past year, fueled by high-profile partnerships, new patents, and rising investor interest in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Despite the excitement, Archer is still a pre-revenue company, meaning it has yet to generate sales from its operations. This keeps the stock in a high-risk category, even as optimism around the air mobility market continues to grow. It’s important to note that while Archer has advanced in testing and partnerships, it still faces high costs and certification hurdles before earning revenue.

CEO Outlines Path to Commercial Launch

Still, there is some encouraging news for investors. In a recent interview on Bloomberg Businessweek Daily, CEO Adam Goldstein shared updates on Archer’s progress and future plans. He said the company expects to start earning revenue in early 2026, moving from research and testing to its first commercial phase.

Goldstein added that revenue will start small but should grow as Archer’s aircraft enter service and more commercial flights begin.

What to Expect on November 6

Wall Street analysts expect ACHR to report a loss per share of $0.30 for Q3, compared to a loss of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, analysts project Q3 revenues at $400.00K, according to the TipRanks Analyst Forecasts Page.

Goldstein’s recent remarks have raised investor interest ahead of the earnings report, with many eager to hear how close Archer is to starting commercial operations. Investors will also watch its spending levels, progress toward flight approval, and any timeline updates for the first aircraft deliveries.

Options Traders Anticipate a Large Move

Using TipRanks’ Options tool, we can see what options traders are expecting from the stock immediately after its earnings report. The expected earnings move is determined by calculating the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to expiration after the earnings announcement. If this sounds complicated, don’t worry; the Options tool does this for you.

Indeed, it currently says that options traders are expecting a 10.25% move in either direction.

Is Archer Aviation Stock a Good Buy? 

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on ACHR stock, based on six unanimous Buys assigned in the last three months. The average ACHR price target of $13.67 implies about 42.99% upside potential from current levels.

See more ACHR analyst ratings 

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

