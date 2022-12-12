Aptevo Skyrockets on Promising Clinical Data

Shares of biotechnology company Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) are skyrocketing today after the company announced promising data for its product candidate APVO436 for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

The combination of APVO436 with venetoclax and azacitidine demonstrated a 100% clinical benefit rate (CBR). Further, the combination regimen was observed as generally safe and well tolerated.

Based on this outcome, the company now plans a Phase 2 trial initiation in H2 2023. Aptevo shares have now put on nearly 75% gains over the past month.

