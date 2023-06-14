Applied UV Gains on Major Contract Win for Lighting and Building Controls Solution

Shares of surface and air disinfection and food security solutions provider Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) are on the rise today after it bagged a $0.8 million contract in collaboration with its Fortune 500 partner.

The contract is for comprehensive lighting and building controls design for an auto manufacturer’s U.S. facility. The company noted that the win is a major milestone and the collaboration between LED Supply Co. (a subsidiary of Applied UV) and its partner brings together, “Expertise and innovation to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in industrial settings.”

The contract involves tailored lighting and building control design specific to the facility as well as custom fabrication of systems. Importantly, Applied UV anticipates several such projects and Max Munn, its CEO exclaimed, “This contract underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the transportation industry.”

Despite today’s price gains, shares of the company are still nearly 90% lower over the past year.

