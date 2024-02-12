Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Slumps on Continued Outage at Ellendale Facility

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) shares sank by over 5% in the early session today after the data center operator disclosed a continued outage at its Ellendale hosting facility.

The company initially started experiencing a power outage at the facility on January 18. This transformed into a complete outage on January 19 and still remains ongoing. APLD’s electricity provider is now undertaking upgrades to ensure a stable power supply at the facility.

As a fallout of this outage, APLD expects a substantial hit to revenues from the Ellendale facility for the quarter ending February 29. The company’s management expects the data center to be back online this month.

APLD shares have slumped by nearly 31% over the past month after its second-quarter results disappointed investors. Owing to delays in the delivery of networking components for GPU clusters, APLD also guided for revenues and EBITDA toward the lower end of its initial outlook for the full year.

Is APLD a Good Investment?

Despite these challenges, the stock still remains nearly 68% higher over the past year. Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Applied Digital and the average APLD price target of $13.67 points to a massive 159.1% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure