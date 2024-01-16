Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Falls Short in Q2, Lowers FY24 Expectations

Digital infrastructure company Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:APLD) sank in trading after the company’s Fiscal second-quarter results left investors disappointed. The company reported an adjusted net loss of $0.05 per share as compared to a net loss of $0.04 per share. Analysts were expecting the company to swing to a profit in the second quarter and report earnings of $0.07 per share.

The company posted total revenues of $42.2 million in the second quarter, a surge of 242% year-over-year but still fell short of Street estimates of $55.6 million.

More disappointingly, due to a delay in the delivery of networking components for GPU clusters, Applied Digital now anticipates that its revenues and EBITDA to be at the lower range of its previously issued guidance for FY24. In FY24, the company expects an annual revenue run rate of around $500 million and an annualized adjusted EBITDA run rate of $250 million.

What is the Future of APLD Stock?

Analysts remain bullish about APLD stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three unanimous Buys. Over the past year, APLD stock has surged by more than 200%, and the average APLD price target of $16.50 implies an upside potential of 120.3% at current levels.