Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) India Push: Closing the China Gap

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) India Push: Closing the China Gap
Market News

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) India Push: Closing the China Gap

Foxconn Technology is kicking off production of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming iPhone 15 in Tamil Nadu, India, intending to have the devices ready just a few weeks after Chinese factories start shipping them, as per sources cited by Bloomberg. Apple’s strategy is to decrease the production time difference between its operations in India and its primary base in China. Previously, iPhones from India trailed Chinese production by six to nine months. Yet, as of last March, Apple had reduced this lag, producing 7% of its iPhones in India. Apple’s broader vision involves diversifying its manufacturing away from China, especially given the fluctuating trade environment due to U.S.-China tensions.

The iPhone 15’s production volume in India is contingent on component availability, largely imported, and the acceleration of Foxconn’s production lines near Chennai. This new iPhone model, rumored to launch on September 12, is touted to be Apple’s most significant upgrade in years, including a potentially improved 3-nanometer A16 processor. This comes on the heels of reports that Taiwan-based Foxconn plans to invest $350M in a new unit in Karnataka, further emphasizing Apple’s commitment to India.

Is Apple Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 22 Buys, eight Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Nevertheless, the average price target of $208.13 per share implies 16.83% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Appaloosa takes stakes in AMD, Apple, exits position in Tesla
The FlyAppaloosa takes stakes in AMD, Apple, exits position in Tesla
1d ago
AMD
CRM
Wearable Devices completed first commercial manufacturing batch of Mudra Band
AAPL
WLDS
Buffett’s Berkshire Bet on Three U.S. Homebuilders in Q2
CE
GL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Appaloosa takes stakes in AMD, Apple, exits position in Tesla
The FlyAppaloosa takes stakes in AMD, Apple, exits position in Tesla
1d ago
AMD
CRM
Wearable Devices completed first commercial manufacturing batch of Mudra Band
The FlyWearable Devices completed first commercial manufacturing batch of Mudra Band
1d ago
AAPL
WLDS
Buffett’s Berkshire Bet on Three U.S. Homebuilders in Q2
Market NewsBuffett’s Berkshire Bet on Three U.S. Homebuilders in Q2
1d ago
CE
GL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >