Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Eddy Cue Expected to Defend Google in Monopoly Trial

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Eddy Cue Expected to Defend Google in Monopoly Trial
Market News

Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Eddy Cue Expected to Defend Google in Monopoly Trial

Story Highlights

Apple’s Eddy Cue expected to defend Google today in a monopoly trial.

Tech giant Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) SVP of services, Eddy Cue, is set to testify in a federal court case where the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has accused Google (GOOGL) of monopolizing online search through licensing agreements, according to a CNBC report.

The spotlight is on a deal in which Google pays Apple billions to be the default search engine on iPhones, potentially reaching $19 billion this year, according research from Bernstein. Cue is likely to defend the choice, stating that Google was chosen for its superior product. The report stated that Cue is expected to say that Apple does not see the need to create a new search engine since Google already exists.

He is also likely to reveal that Apple has revenue-sharing agreements with competing search engines like Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Ecosia, and users can change their default search engines.

The DOJ has accused Google of anti-monopoly violations through exclusive deals with mobile phone makers for the Android operating system and browser firms for default placement, alleging these practices hinder competition for other search engines.

DOJ’s lawyer, Kenneth Dintzer, told the court in his opening statements, “This case is about the future of the internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition.” Dintzer has also alleged that Google has cornered more than 89% of the market for general search.

What is a Good Price to Buy AAPL Stock?

Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about AAPL stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buys and eight Holds. Analysts have a consensus price target of $207.69 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 17.9% at current levels.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Invesco QQQ Trust: Pivot points
The FlyInvesco QQQ Trust: Pivot points
1d ago
QQQ
Invesco QQQ Trust: Pivot points
The FlyInvesco QQQ Trust: Pivot points
4d ago
QQQ
Invesco QQQ Trust: Pivot points
The FlyInvesco QQQ Trust: Pivot points
5d ago
QQQ
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >