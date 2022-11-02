Apple’s iPhone Supplier’s Factory Under COVID Lockdown

Trouble seemed to be brewing for Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) major supplier, Foxconn as China ordered a seven-day lockdown of an industrial park that houses Foxconn’s iPhone factory, Reuters reported. The report stated that the supplier was also looking at quelling the discontent of its workers at the factory.

Reuters stated that the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in central China would impose “silent management” measures immediately.

Foxconn is Apple’s biggest supplier of iPhones and made up 70% of its iPhone shipments on a global basis.