Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 16 Set to Hit Indonesian Shelves from April 11

Story Highlights

Apple will launch its latest iPhone 16 series in Indonesia on April 11.

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 16 Set to Hit Indonesian Shelves from April 11

Apple (AAPL) is all set to launch its latest iPhone 16 series in Indonesia on April 11. This comes after the Indonesian government lifted a ban imposed last year due to Apple’s non-compliance with local manufacturing requirements. The launch marks a significant entry for Apple into a key Southeast Asian market, potentially expanding its customer base. As the region’s largest economy, Indonesia has a rapidly growing middle class that drives strong consumer demand.

In context, Apple secured an agreement with the Indonesian government to lift the ban on the iPhone 16 last month after months of negotiations. The device had been barred from sale due to non-compliance with Indonesia’s regulation requiring at least 40% locally manufactured components in smartphones. In December 2024, Apple proposed an AirTag plant to meet Indonesia’s local production rules, but it didn’t comply with smartphone regulations.

Apple Gains Ground in Indonesia

As part of the agreement, Apple has pledged to invest over $300 million in Indonesia, including multiple manufacturing facilities and a first-of-its-kind research and development center. Additionally, Apple Indonesia expressed enthusiasm about growing its investments in the country, stating to AFP news that it looks forward to introducing its full lineup of innovative products. This includes the upcoming iPhone 16 series, featuring the newly unveiled iPhone 16e, to Indonesian customers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry, Indonesia, announced that it has given the green light to Apple’s investment and innovation strategy, to be implemented between 2025 and 2028.

Is Apple a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, AAPL stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 17 Buys, 11 Holds, and four Sells assigned in the last three months. The average Apple share price target of $249.88 implies a 12% upside potential.

See more AAPL analyst ratings

Disclosure

Report an Issue

