Apple to Open First Digital Outlet in Vietnam

Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to expand its footprint in key Asian markets. Just weeks after opening outlets in two of India’s largest cities, the company has now announced its first online outlet in Vietnam.

The store is anticipated to open on May 18. Interestingly, the development comes as Vietnam, a manufacturing hub for Apple, continues to gain market prominence.

Apple’s focus on expanding and diversifying its production footprint continues with its supplier Foxconn looking to expand production in Vietnam and Pegatron looking at a second manufacturing facility in India.

Overall, the Street has a $182.56 consensus price target on Apple alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have climbed nearly 39% so far in 2023.

