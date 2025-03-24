Apple Stock (AAPL) Tunes Up as Lossless Audio Blasts onto AirPods Headphones

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Apple Stock (AAPL) Tunes Up as Lossless Audio Blasts onto AirPods Headphones

Story Highlights

Apple is bringing lossless audio to AirPod headphones benefiting, it hopes, both music listeners and creators

Apple Stock (AAPL) Tunes Up as Lossless Audio Blasts onto AirPods Headphones

Apple (AAPL) was in fine voice today as it said it was bringing lossless and ultra-low latency audio to AirPods Max headphones.

Studio Quality

In its continued musical battle with rivals such as Spotify (SPOT) Apple said users would be able to listen to the new audio offerings when using the USB-C cable with the Max headphones.

For those with little to low understanding of various audio technological terms apart from “it’s a bit loud,” then lossless audio is essentially a promise that when you listen to your latest Taylor Swift record or a past lament from Willie Nelson then it should sound exactly like a studio recording.

Apple has developed its own lossless audio compression technology called Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC). Lossless audio also extends to Personalized Spatial Audio “to deliver a more sonically accurate, uncompressed, and immersive experience,” the company said.

Music fans won’t be struggling to find the latest tune to groove or click their fingers to. Apple said they would be able to listen to more than 100 million songs in lossless audio with Apple Music.

Music Makers

For those who like to do more music making than listening then the ultra-low latency audio could provide some inspiration. Apple said the AirPods Max will be better suited for music production. Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max users will, it said, enable musicians to create and mix with Personalized Spatial Audio and head tracking. This means artists can record and mix music without losing audio quality, Apple said.

But it is not just musicians, gamers will also benefit from ultra-low latency audio, as they will experience lower lag time with the AirPods Max. Both the audio enhancements will be available in April.

According to industry figures Spotify is the market leader when it comes to streaming tunes worldwide with a 32% share. Tencent Music (TME) and Apple come in second and third placed with around 15%. Apple will hope its innovations can help close the gap.

Is AAPL a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, AAPL has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 17 Buy, 11 Hold and 4 Sell ratings. Its highest price target is $325. AAPL stock’s consensus price target is $249.88 implying an 13.86% upside.

See more AAPL analyst ratings

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential