Apple Stock (AAPL) Tunes Up as Lossless Audio Blasts onto AirPods Headphones

Apple (AAPL) was in fine voice today as it said it was bringing lossless and ultra-low latency audio to AirPods Max headphones.

Studio Quality

In its continued musical battle with rivals such as Spotify (SPOT) Apple said users would be able to listen to the new audio offerings when using the USB-C cable with the Max headphones.

For those with little to low understanding of various audio technological terms apart from “it’s a bit loud,” then lossless audio is essentially a promise that when you listen to your latest Taylor Swift record or a past lament from Willie Nelson then it should sound exactly like a studio recording.

Apple has developed its own lossless audio compression technology called Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC). Lossless audio also extends to Personalized Spatial Audio “to deliver a more sonically accurate, uncompressed, and immersive experience,” the company said.

Music fans won’t be struggling to find the latest tune to groove or click their fingers to. Apple said they would be able to listen to more than 100 million songs in lossless audio with Apple Music.

Music Makers

For those who like to do more music making than listening then the ultra-low latency audio could provide some inspiration. Apple said the AirPods Max will be better suited for music production. Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max users will, it said, enable musicians to create and mix with Personalized Spatial Audio and head tracking. This means artists can record and mix music without losing audio quality, Apple said.

But it is not just musicians, gamers will also benefit from ultra-low latency audio, as they will experience lower lag time with the AirPods Max. Both the audio enhancements will be available in April.

According to industry figures Spotify is the market leader when it comes to streaming tunes worldwide with a 32% share. Tencent Music (TME) and Apple come in second and third placed with around 15%. Apple will hope its innovations can help close the gap.

Is AAPL a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, AAPL has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 17 Buy, 11 Hold and 4 Sell ratings. Its highest price target is $325. AAPL stock’s consensus price target is $249.88 implying an 13.86% upside.

