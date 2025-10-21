Apple Stock (AAPL) Nears $4 Trillion Valuation as Top Wall Street Analysts Cheer iPhone 17 Momentum

Apple (AAPL) edged closer to a $4 trillion market valuation on Monday, fueled by renewed confidence in the robust early demand for the iPhone 17. The stock has gained 5% year-to-date, trailing the S&P 500 Index (SPX) at 13.3% and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) at 18.1%, but analysts believe the company’s latest smartphone cycle could help narrow that gap. Several Wall Street firms turned positive on Apple this week, highlighting solid iPhone 17 sales and improving investor sentiment.

Separately, a Counterpoint Research report on Monday showed that the iPhone 17 series has outsold the iPhone 16 by 14% in its first 10 days of availability in both the U.S. and China. The firm said the base iPhone 17 model has been the main growth driver, with sales up 33% compared to the iPhone 16.

Analysts See Upside for Apple Stock

Top Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah upgraded Apple to Buy from Hold, raising the price target to $315 from $226, pointing to stronger-than-expected initial demand for the iPhone 17. The 5-star analyst said Apple is now entering a new upgrade cycle that could last through 2027, with steady growth in iPhone shipments expected over the next three years. The firm forecasts 238 million units in 2025, 250 million in 2026, and more than 260 million in 2027.

Loop added that the iPhone 17 Air sold out quickly in China and could lift fourth-quarter volumes by another 4–6 million units. The firm said Apple was the only major smartphone maker in China to post quarter-over-quarter growth and added that new models like the foldable iPhone 18 and upcoming AI-based iPhone could keep demand strong into next year.

Similarly, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani added Apple to its Tactical Outperform List, reiterating an Outperform rating and $290 price target, citing stronger iPhone demand and solid growth in its Services segment. The 5-star analyst said Apple is well positioned to beat September-quarter estimates and could guide higher for the December quarter. He noted that lead times for the base iPhone 17 are longer than last year, showing strong demand, while App Store revenue likely grew about 12% in the quarter.

Earnings on Deck

Apple will report Q4 results on October 30 after market close. Analysts expect earnings of $1.76 per share on $101.71 billion in revenue.

With early signs of strong iPhone 17 demand, analysts say Apple could enter the fourth quarter with renewed growth momentum and a stronger outlook heading into 2026.

Is Apple a Buy or Sell Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 21 Buys, 12 Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average AAPL price target of $258.71 per share implies 1.35% downside risk.

