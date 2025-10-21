Apple Stock (AAPL) Nears $4 Trillion Valuation as Top Wall Street Analysts Cheer iPhone 17 Momentum

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Apple Stock (AAPL) Nears $4 Trillion Valuation as Top Wall Street Analysts Cheer iPhone 17 Momentum

Apple Stock (AAPL) Nears $4 Trillion Valuation as Top Wall Street Analysts Cheer iPhone 17 Momentum

Apple (AAPL) edged closer to a $4 trillion market valuation on Monday, fueled by renewed confidence in the robust early demand for the iPhone 17. The stock has gained 5% year-to-date, trailing the S&P 500 Index (SPX) at 13.3% and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) at 18.1%, but analysts believe the company’s latest smartphone cycle could help narrow that gap. Several Wall Street firms turned positive on Apple this week, highlighting solid iPhone 17 sales and improving investor sentiment.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Separately, a Counterpoint Research report on Monday showed that the iPhone 17 series has outsold the iPhone 16 by 14% in its first 10 days of availability in both the U.S. and China. The firm said the base iPhone 17 model has been the main growth driver, with sales up 33% compared to the iPhone 16.

Analysts See Upside for Apple Stock

Top Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah upgraded Apple to Buy from Hold, raising the price target to $315 from $226, pointing to stronger-than-expected initial demand for the iPhone 17. The 5-star analyst said Apple is now entering a new upgrade cycle that could last through 2027, with steady growth in iPhone shipments expected over the next three years. The firm forecasts 238 million units in 2025, 250 million in 2026, and more than 260 million in 2027.

Loop added that the iPhone 17 Air sold out quickly in China and could lift fourth-quarter volumes by another 4–6 million units. The firm said Apple was the only major smartphone maker in China to post quarter-over-quarter growth and added that new models like the foldable iPhone 18 and upcoming AI-based iPhone could keep demand strong into next year.

Similarly, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani added Apple to its Tactical Outperform List, reiterating an Outperform rating and $290 price target, citing stronger iPhone demand and solid growth in its Services segment. The 5-star analyst said Apple is well positioned to beat September-quarter estimates and could guide higher for the December quarter. He noted that lead times for the base iPhone 17 are longer than last year, showing strong demand, while App Store revenue likely grew about 12% in the quarter.

Earnings on Deck

Apple will report Q4 results on October 30 after market close. Analysts expect earnings of $1.76 per share on $101.71 billion in revenue.

With early signs of strong iPhone 17 demand, analysts say Apple could enter the fourth quarter with renewed growth momentum and a stronger outlook heading into 2026.

Is Apple a Buy or Sell Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 21 Buys, 12 Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average AAPL price target of $258.71 per share implies 1.35% downside risk.

See more AAPL analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement