Apple Shows Off Latest iPhone Update, Stock Ticks Higher

Every so often, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) uncrates an update for one of its big-name devices. This time around, it was the iPhone’s turn in the barrel, as Apple revealed what’s new and different about this version from all the others that came before it. Investors managed to show some enthusiasm, though not much; Apple was up, but fractionally, in Wednesday afternoon’s trading.

The iPhone’s operating system, iOS, just went into version 17, and it’s now available for use in a public beta form. Those who want the very latest OS, therefore, can get in on the action now, though with the caveat that this is, indeed, still a beta. The official release won’t come until fall, and even Apple itself recommends that users hold off a bit, particularly if they’re not comfortable with it. In the meantime, those feeling a little adventurous can try out the new version and get a handle on some of its features.

Developers have had three different beta versions of iOS 17 so far, noted a report from MacRumors, so that they could start getting their own updates together. And what’s in this new iOS version for the end user? There’s a new mode called “StandBy,” which gives the iPhone something to do while it’s recharging. In StandBy mode, the system displays some useful information, like the time, any new notifications, and the output of several different tools, including Live Activities. Autocorrect has been improved, allowing for mistakes to be modified with a screen tap, and key features like turning a smart light on or off can be done without having to open a full app.

Investors may not be especially impressed, but analysts are. With 24 Buy ratings and seven Holds, Apple stock is considered a Strong Buy. However, with an average price target of $193.57, Apple stock offers only an anemic 1.95% upside potential.

Disclosure