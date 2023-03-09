tiprankstipranks
Market News

Apple Sets Sights on India

iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is rejigging its global sales structure in a bid to increase its India focus, according to Bloomberg.

The tech giant is bumping up its India Chief Ashish Chowdhary as a replacement for outgoing country head H. Asseman. Consequently, Mr. Chowdhary will now directly answer to the company’s product sales head and, in turn, India will be a separate sales region for Apple.

India remains a key market for Apple and is also gaining traction as a production hub for major companies as global geopolitical tensions weigh in.

Separately, this week, the company also introduced new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models in the market. The devices become available for pre-order tomorrow.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $172.01 on AAPL, implying a 12.5% potential upside in the stock. That’s on top of a 22.2% gain in the share price so far this year.

