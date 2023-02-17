Apple Reportedly Parting Ways With a Significant Number of Contractors

Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has begun parting ways with some of its contractors, according to the New York Post.

The company is choosing to fire contractors instead of waiting around till contract renewal dates and over the last few days has done away with ‘hundreds of contractors.’

For Apple, the move is part of streamlining costs and a stealthy way to lower headcount without possibly having to worry about any termination costs.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $171.94 on AAPL, implying an 11.86% potential upside in the stock. That’s on top of a nearly 14% gain in AAPL shares over the past month alone.

Read full Disclosure