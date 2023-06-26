Apple Readying to Freshen Product Lineup with New Enhancements

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly readying to freshen up its product lineup, as revealed by a Bloomberg report. The tech giant plans to maintain its usual fall launch for the iPhone 15, and it’s also preparing to introduce enhancements across all major product lines over the next year. We can look forward to two new 24-inch iMacs, an early-stage 30-inch iMac, which would be the biggest all-in-one screen from Apple to date, and updated versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. These iPad Pro models are finally getting OLED screens. A new variant of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra, and two sizes of the forthcoming Apple Watch 9 are also expected.

The MacBook Pro range, expected to come in 13, 14, and 16-inch variants, will all be powered by Apple’s fresh M3 chipset. However, the $3,500 Vision Pro headset won’t sport this chip, relying instead on the current-gen M2 processor. Apple has recently released a 15-inch MacBook Air, and yet another update is reportedly being developed. While the upcoming products are eagerly awaited, many are also curious to see how the Vision Pro will fare in the market. Nevertheless, work has already started on a high-end successor to the original Vision Pro and a more affordable version.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 23 Buys, seven Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Nevertheless, the average price target of $190.36 per share implies only 1.81% upside potential.

Disclosure