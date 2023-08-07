Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) Slips After iPhone Launch Details Emerge

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) Slips After iPhone Launch Details Emerge
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) Slips After iPhone Launch Details Emerge

Story Highlights

Details about the iPhone 15 launch emerge, but investors are unhappy, sending shares downward.

In what may be an odd twist for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) the release of the latest iPhone just got some fresh details attached to it. But oddly, this failed to bolster Apple’s stock price at all. In fact, Apple was down somewhat in Monday afternoon’s trading despite just how much a new iPhone likely means to Apple’s bottom line.

The latest reports note that the iPhone 15 will get a full sales launch somewhere around September 22. That’s a Friday, which should help improve sales, if only narrowly, as buyers will have all weekend to set up their new devices and check out all the little differences. Naturally, the phone won’t just drop into stores; Apple plans to have a launch event a week beforehand, somewhere around the 12th or the 13th. While the basic iPhone aesthetic likely won’t be much changed, there will be some new and worthwhile improvements. Perhaps the biggest will be the three nanometer A17 chip in the iPhone 15 Pro. That little measure is going to make the iPhone 15 Pro the first smartphone powered by a three nanometer chip for a good while.

However, there will likely also be some issues with the newest launch. First, Apple has to beat its launch of the iPhone 14, which was marred by a supply chain nightmare and pandemic-related issues that kept sufficient models from coming out. Worse, Apple will be launching that new phone into what Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC would be a “tough” smartphone market. Considering the state of inflation right now, as well as still-rising prices for everyday staples, Apple might have a tough time convincing shoppers to give up their still-working previous iPhone in favor of the new variety.

Analysts, meanwhile, are mostly convinced Apple can do the job. With 22 Buy ratings and seven Hold, Apple stock is considered a Strong Buy by analyst consensus. Further, with an average price target of $208.99, Apple stock offers investors a 17.04% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Buy Amazon Stock, but Avoid Apple for Now, Says Analyst
Stock Analysis & IdeasBuy Amazon Stock, but Avoid Apple for Now, Says Analyst
3h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Apple AI Push (NASDAQ:AAPL): Bringing LLMs to iPhones & iPads
AAPL
META
Amazon wins earnings season as Apple struggles, Barron’s
AAPL
AMZN
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Buy Amazon Stock, but Avoid Apple for Now, Says Analyst
Stock Analysis & IdeasBuy Amazon Stock, but Avoid Apple for Now, Says Analyst
3h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Apple AI Push (NASDAQ:AAPL): Bringing LLMs to iPhones & iPads
Market NewsApple AI Push (NASDAQ:AAPL): Bringing LLMs to iPhones & iPads
9h ago
AAPL
META
Amazon wins earnings season as Apple struggles, Barron’s
The FlyAmazon wins earnings season as Apple struggles, Barron’s
1d ago
AAPL
AMZN
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >