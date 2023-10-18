Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Up Fractionally despite Nightmare MacBook Report

Despite some positively horrific news for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on its MacBook front, Apple still managed to notch up fractionally in Wednesday morning’s trading. A new report from analysts noted that MacBook sales are down. Substantially down. Worse, it’s a safe bet that the downtrend will continue for some time to come.

The word comes from Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, who noted that MacBook sales fell to about 17 million total in 2023. That’s a drop of around 30% against 2022’s totals, and it’s not likely to improve. In fact, once the initial burst of demand for the new 15-inch MacBook Air that came with back-to-school shopping died down, there was little sign of life for demand in that sector. Kuo further noted that there would be no new products in the fourth quarter—perhaps a particular misstep given the holiday shopping season—and shipping momentum would be likewise down with it.

So what happened? Why the sudden outpouring of malaise for the new MacBook lineup? In a word, or rather a letter and a number: M3. The new M3 chip from Apple will not make any appearances in the MacBook Air line for the rest of this year, and quite a few customers are waiting for the new chip to upgrade their MacBook presence. There’s more to the story than just a chip, however; Ming-Chi Kuo points out that the work-from-home crowd is putting out less demand for the MacBook Air, and consumers in general are a little less supportive of both Apple and mini-LED than they were previously.

