Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Dips despite Citi Praise

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Dips despite Citi Praise
Market News

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Dips despite Citi Praise

Story Highlights

Apple slips ahead of new iPhone launch despite some good word from Citi.

The launch of tech giant Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest devices is rapidly approaching, but Apple was down slightly in Thursday afternoon’s trading. Why is not immediately clear; in fact, the drop seems somewhat counter-intuitive after new word emerged from Citi, backing Apple’s forward progression.

Citi, via analyst Atif Malik, maintained its Buy rating on Apple stock and also made it clear it looked for big things to come. Malik noted that Apple, thanks to its upcoming iPhone launch, would drive its performance beyond that of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS). Given that Skyworks sees as much as 60% of its revenue from Apple, based on results from a few different research firms, the success of one is likely to help spur the success of the other.

Apple is already gearing up for the new release, with Apple projected to build at least 85 million new iPhones. That’s about what was made for the last launch, though reports suggest that supply chain issues may still, somehow, intervene to hamper construction numbers here. There’s even been a leak ahead of the new iPhone launches; the Apple A17 chip has some new technical details attached to it that weren’t there previously. The A17 will involve, at last report, both six CPU cores and six GPU cores, running at 3.7 GHz.

Analysts are still holding their support behind Apple. Apple stock is considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus, supported by 22 Buy ratings and eight Holds. Further, Apple stock offers a healthy 19.06% upside potential thanks to an average price target of $208.13.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL): Near-Term Headwinds Fuel Cautious Sentiment
Stock Analysis & IdeasApple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL): Near-Term Headwinds Fuel Cautious Sentiment
4h ago
AAPL
Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) India Push: Closing the China Gap
AAPL
What You Missed This Week in Video Games
EA
DIS
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL): Near-Term Headwinds Fuel Cautious Sentiment
Stock Analysis & IdeasApple Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL): Near-Term Headwinds Fuel Cautious Sentiment
4h ago
AAPL
Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) India Push: Closing the China Gap
Market NewsApple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) India Push: Closing the China Gap
1d ago
AAPL
What You Missed This Week in Video Games
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in Video Games
2d ago
EA
DIS
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >